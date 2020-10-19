Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has purchased a $3148 million mezzanine loan supported by a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels with 2,034 rooms in Tennessee, Florida and Michigan The loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Monday Properties and neo capital of London has paid $76 million, or about $326/sf, for the Shirlington Tower, a 233,446-square-foot office property in Arlington, Va It acquired the eight-story...
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, a unit of Blackstone Group, has bought Cortland Lex, a 360-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga, for $87 million, or about $241,667/unit Cortland, an Atlanta apartment company, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Tamiami Office Holdings LLC has sold the 35,772-square-foot office building at 12135 SW 128th Court in Kendall, Fla, for $117 million, or about $32707/sf An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the...
Crain’s New York Business Orb Management has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that fitness company Equinox defaulted on most of its rental payments since March for its space at 421 Hudson St in Manhattan Orb claims...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Dallas CityBizList Hamilton Zanze has sold Fountains at Steeplechase, a 368-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The San Francisco real estate investment company had bought the...
San Antonio Business Journal Univest Inc has bought the 328-unit Legacy Creekside Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price White-Conlee Builders of San Antonio sold the complex, which opened two years ago at 7210 Potranco Road Berkadia...