Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Connor Group has paid $1016 million, or $215,711/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 471 units in Charlotte, NC The properties are the 266-unit Bexley Greenway at 8230 Greenway Village...
South Florida Business Journal Crescent Heights has filed plans to build a 38-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The project is being planned for a 16-acre site at 2900 and 2930 Biscayne Blvd, 2931 NE Second Court, 247...
South Florida Business Journal The Melo Group is planning to build a 58-story mixed-use property in downtown Miami The Miami developer spent $129 million for the development site two years ago The site spans 056 acres at 22, 30 and 34 SW First St;...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on the latest phase of the Town Lantana apartments in Lantana, Fla, about 37 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The four-story phase will have 348 units on 18 acres at 1199 West...
CARROLL has acquired three apartment properties with a total of 1,598 units in the Atlanta area for $220 million The Atlanta investment manager purchased the properties on behalf of Carroll Multifamily Venture VI LP, a $1252 million investment...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
Multi-Housing News Cortland has bought The Angela, a 253-unit apartment property in Phoenix, for $117 million, or $462,450/unit The Atlanta real estate investment company purchased the complex, which sits on four acres at 2727 East Camelback Road,...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has bought the 260-unit Rustic of McKinney apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Berkadia brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 21-building property, at 2700...
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...