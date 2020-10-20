Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Connor Group has paid $1016 million, or $215,711/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 471 units in Charlotte, NC The properties are the 266-unit Bexley Greenway at 8230 Greenway Village...
Triangle Business Journal Concordia Properties Inc has paid $325 million, or $81,250/unit, for the 400-unit Marquis Gardens apartments in Durham, NC Jem Holdings LLC sold the property, which it had purchased three years earlier for $2595 million It...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
Multi-Housing News Cortland has bought The Angela, a 253-unit apartment property in Phoenix, for $117 million, or $462,450/unit The Atlanta real estate investment company purchased the complex, which sits on four acres at 2727 East Camelback Road,...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has bought the 260-unit Rustic of McKinney apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Berkadia brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 21-building property, at 2700...
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $1175 million, or $178,300/unit, for the 659-unit Onnix apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the property, at 1500 East Broadway Road, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Monday Properties and neo capital of London has paid $76 million, or about $326/sf, for the Shirlington Tower, a 233,446-square-foot office property in Arlington, Va It acquired the eight-story...
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, a unit of Blackstone Group, has bought Cortland Lex, a 360-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga, for $87 million, or about $241,667/unit Cortland, an Atlanta apartment company, sold the...