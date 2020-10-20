Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Starwood Capital Group venture that owns the Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, is negotiating a handover of the property through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure to its lender,...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has purchased a $3148 million mezzanine loan supported by a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels with 2,034 rooms in Tennessee, Florida and Michigan The loan was...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $1175 million, or $178,300/unit, for the 659-unit Onnix apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the property, at 1500 East Broadway Road, from...
Crain’s New York Business Orb Management has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that fitness company Equinox defaulted on most of its rental payments since March for its space at 421 Hudson St in Manhattan Orb claims...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Shopping malls continue to face challenges, but well-capitalized sponsors increasingly have been able to negotiate modifications for loans against properties that had performed strongly before the coronavirus...
Pyramid Cos has reached an agreement for the modification of a CMBS loan against another of its shopping malls That brings the volume of loans for which the Syracuse, NY, developer has reached modification agreements to $2 billion, or 91 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...