Philadelphia Business Journal Rubenstein Partners is investing $50 million on upgrades to the Chesterbrook Corporate Center, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn, Pa The Philadelphia investment manager bought...
Bisnow A venture of Foulger-Pratt and Promark Partners has broken ground on the 335-unit East Village apartment property in North Bethesda, Md MAC Realty Advisors arranged a $725 million construction loan to help fund the project The lender was not...
Dallas Morning News AltaTerra Real Estate and Guefen Development Partners have proposed building separate student-housing properties in Dallas Guefen wants to build a 16-story building on a three-acre site along Waterview Parkway, just north of the...
South Florida Business Journal Crescent Heights has filed plans to build a 38-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The project is being planned for a 16-acre site at 2900 and 2930 Biscayne Blvd, 2931 NE Second Court, 247...
South Florida Business Journal The Melo Group is planning to build a 58-story mixed-use property in downtown Miami The Miami developer spent $129 million for the development site two years ago The site spans 056 acres at 22, 30 and 34 SW First St;...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on the latest phase of the Town Lantana apartments in Lantana, Fla, about 37 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The four-story phase will have 348 units on 18 acres at 1199 West...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has approved Boston Global Investors’ plans for a 518,500-square-foot office and laboratory project at 401 Congress St in that city’s Seaport District The property also...
Dallas Business Journal Burnett Plaza, a 102 million-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, has been placed on the sales market Cousins Properties has tapped JLL to market the 40-story building, the city’s tallest It comes...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has bought the 260-unit Rustic of McKinney apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Berkadia brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 21-building property, at 2700...