Fannie Mae funded $489 billion of loans against apartment properties this year through September, down 61 percent from the $521 billion it funded during the same period last year The volume for the year so far is relative strong, given that the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Connor Group has paid $1016 million, or $215,711/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 471 units in Charlotte, NC The properties are the 266-unit Bexley Greenway at 8230 Greenway Village...
Triangle Business Journal Concordia Properties Inc has paid $325 million, or $81,250/unit, for the 400-unit Marquis Gardens apartments in Durham, NC Jem Holdings LLC sold the property, which it had purchased three years earlier for $2595 million It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Starwood Capital Group venture that owns the Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, is negotiating a handover of the property through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure to its lender,...
CARROLL has acquired three apartment properties with a total of 1,598 units in the Atlanta area for $220 million The Atlanta investment manager purchased the properties on behalf of Carroll Multifamily Venture VI LP, a $1252 million investment...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has approved Boston Global Investors’ plans for a 518,500-square-foot office and laboratory project at 401 Congress St in that city’s Seaport District The property also...
Multi-Housing News Cortland has bought The Angela, a 253-unit apartment property in Phoenix, for $117 million, or $462,450/unit The Atlanta real estate investment company purchased the complex, which sits on four acres at 2727 East Camelback Road,...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has bought the 260-unit Rustic of McKinney apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Berkadia brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 21-building property, at 2700...
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...