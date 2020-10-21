Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Connor Group has paid $1016 million, or $215,711/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 471 units in Charlotte, NC The properties are the 266-unit Bexley Greenway at 8230 Greenway Village...
Triangle Business Journal Concordia Properties Inc has paid $325 million, or $81,250/unit, for the 400-unit Marquis Gardens apartments in Durham, NC Jem Holdings LLC sold the property, which it had purchased three years earlier for $2595 million It...
CARROLL has acquired three apartment properties with a total of 1,598 units in the Atlanta area for $220 million The Atlanta investment manager purchased the properties on behalf of Carroll Multifamily Venture VI LP, a $1252 million investment...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
Multi-Housing News Cortland has bought The Angela, a 253-unit apartment property in Phoenix, for $117 million, or $462,450/unit The Atlanta real estate investment company purchased the complex, which sits on four acres at 2727 East Camelback Road,...
Dallas CityBizList CONTI Organization has bought the 260-unit Rustic of McKinney apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Berkadia brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 21-building property, at 2700...
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...