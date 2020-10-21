Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has started work on the Residences at Dr King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable-housing development in Miami The project, which is being financed with a $36 million construction loan from...
Jacksonville Business Journal Van Trust Real Estate is building a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center as part of the Imeson Park industrial complex in Jacksonville, Fla City officials have issued a $58 million permit for the project,...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Properties Group and Laurel Street of Charlotte has unveiled plans for the Farrington 54 apartment property in Durham, NC The property is being built at 2922 Rutgers Place, off Farrington Road and north...
Charlotte Business Journal Grubb Properties has gained approval from the Charlotte, NC, City Council to move forward with a planned 104-unit apartment property in that city About half of the units at the project, which is being built on a 07-acre...
Oak Coast Properties has paid $1235 million, or $281,964/unit, for the 438-unit ArtWalk Apartments at City Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the 19-year-old property, at 801 Englewood Parkway,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Rubenstein Partners is investing $50 million on upgrades to the Chesterbrook Corporate Center, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn, Pa The Philadelphia investment manager bought...
Bisnow A venture of Foulger-Pratt and Promark Partners has broken ground on the 335-unit East Village apartment property in North Bethesda, Md MAC Realty Advisors arranged a $725 million construction loan to help fund the project The lender was not...