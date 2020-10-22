Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners and John B Levy & Co has paid $306 million, or about $12091/sf, for a 253,079-square-foot office complex in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Md It bought the...
The Real Deal J Safra Real Estate is planning to convert the office component at 660 Madison Ave in Manhattan into residential units and a hotel The company plans on adding 15 floors to the 22-story mixed-use building The conversion will not affect...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has started work on the Residences at Dr King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable-housing development in Miami The project, which is being financed with a $36 million construction loan from...
Jacksonville Business Journal Van Trust Real Estate is building a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center as part of the Imeson Park industrial complex in Jacksonville, Fla City officials have issued a $58 million permit for the project,...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Properties Group and Laurel Street of Charlotte has unveiled plans for the Farrington 54 apartment property in Durham, NC The property is being built at 2922 Rutgers Place, off Farrington Road and north...
Charlotte Business Journal Grubb Properties has gained approval from the Charlotte, NC, City Council to move forward with a planned 104-unit apartment property in that city About half of the units at the project, which is being built on a 07-acre...
Philadelphia Business Journal Rubenstein Partners is investing $50 million on upgrades to the Chesterbrook Corporate Center, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn, Pa The Philadelphia investment manager bought...