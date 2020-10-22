Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners and John B Levy & Co has paid $306 million, or about $12091/sf, for a 253,079-square-foot office complex in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Md It bought the...
MetLife has provided $275 million of financing against the 44-unit apartment property at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan, which allowed the building’s owner, a venture that includes Invictus Real Estate Partners of New...
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brandywine Realty Trust has paid off the $798 million mortgage against Two Logan Square, a 708,844-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The Philadelphia REIT used cash and tapped an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has launched a $265 million CMBS transaction against a portfolio of 58 InnTown Suites extended-stay hotels with 7,140 rooms owned by affiliates of Starwood Capital Group It’s not the...
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
Multi-Housing News Pathfinder Partners has bought the 56-unit Highlands at Red Hawk apartments in Castle Rock, Colo, for $182 million, or $325,000/unit The San Diego private equity company purchased the property, at 1465 Red Hawk Drive, from...