Cohen-Esrey Real Estate Services has paid $172 million, or $98,851/unit, for the 174-unit Level at Tall Oaks apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers, Ga The Overland Park, Kan, apartment specialist bought the 42-year-old property, at 348...
Southwood Realty has paid $41 million, or $167,347/unit, for the 245-unit Lodges at Lake Wylie apartment property in Lake Wylie, SC, some 20 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Gastonia, NC, investor bought the property from McAdams Homes of...
REBusiness Online Hakim Holdings has bought the 29,735-square-foot mixed-use building at 139 South Beverly Dr in Beverly Hills, Calif, for $361 million, or $1,214/sf The Beverly Hills investment company purchased the property from Sakioka Farms,...
Dedeaux Properties and Artemis Real Estate Partners have sold the recently completed warehouse at 6075 Lance Drive, which has 361,346 square feet in Riverside, Calif, to Loctek Inc for $444 million, or $12290/sf Loctek, which markets a line of...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners and John B Levy & Co has paid $306 million, or about $12091/sf, for a 253,079-square-foot office complex in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Md It bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Turnbridge Equities has taken over the Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building next to the American Tobacco district of Durham, NC, with help from financing from Knighthead Funding The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
Multi-Housing News Pathfinder Partners has bought the 56-unit Highlands at Red Hawk apartments in Castle Rock, Colo, for $182 million, or $325,000/unit The San Diego private equity company purchased the property, at 1465 Red Hawk Drive, from...
Prime Residential has paid $107 million, or $289,973/unit, for the 369-unit Agave Ridge apartment complex in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego The San Francisco apartment owner bought the property, at 7901 Harmarsh St, from Goldrich & Kest of...