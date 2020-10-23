Log In or Subscribe to read more
Knighthead Funding has provided $265 million of construction financing for the Cascade, a 113-unit residential condominium project in Austin, Texas The property, at 2500 Longview St in the West Campus area of the city’s downtown, is being...
MetLife has provided $275 million of financing against the 44-unit apartment property at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan, which allowed the building’s owner, a venture that includes Invictus Real Estate Partners of New...
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Turnbridge Equities has taken over the Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building next to the American Tobacco district of Durham, NC, with help from financing from Knighthead Funding The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brandywine Realty Trust has paid off the $798 million mortgage against Two Logan Square, a 708,844-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The Philadelphia REIT used cash and tapped an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has launched a $265 million CMBS transaction against a portfolio of 58 InnTown Suites extended-stay hotels with 7,140 rooms owned by affiliates of Starwood Capital Group It’s not the...
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Vornado Realty Trust has secured $500 million of financing against Penn 11, a 12-million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The interest-only loan, from an undisclosed lender, pays a coupon of Libor plus 275 basis points and matures in October...