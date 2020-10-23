Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...
Boston Business Journal Boston Development Group is planning a 450,000-square-foot office and laboratory complex in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Newton, Mass, company expects to break ground next year on the project’s first phase,...
Knighthead Funding has provided $265 million of construction financing for the Cascade, a 113-unit residential condominium project in Austin, Texas The property, at 2500 Longview St in the West Campus area of the city’s downtown, is being...
Bisnow Gilbane Development Co has broken ground on the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The company plans on completing the 296-unit building in 2022 The project, at 8430 Baltimore Ave, sits on a two-acre site that formerly...
The Real Deal A venture of Edge Fund Advisors and HSBC Alternative Investments is offering for sale the 11-million-square foot Four New York Plaza office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
The Real Deal J Safra Real Estate is planning to convert the office component at 660 Madison Ave in Manhattan into residential units and a hotel The company plans on adding 15 floors to the 22-story mixed-use building The conversion will not affect...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...