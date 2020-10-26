Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of apartment property sales in New York City totaled $28 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's down 391 percent from the same time last year and is the lowest sales volume for the...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of AHP Management and The Carlyle Group has bought 13557 Steelecroft Parkway, a 36,096-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC, for $164 million, or about $45434/sf The seller was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Lightstone has paid $344 million, or about $8697/sf, for Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC A venture of Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital sold the building, at 7800...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of United Data Technologies has sold a 148,225-square-foot office property in Miramar, Fla, for $226 million, or about $15247/sf An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners bought the three-story property, on...
REBusiness Online Dwelle Properties has bought from an undisclosed seller the 72-unit Madison Throop Place apartments in Chicago for $328 million, or $455,556/unit The two-building property, at 1247-1249 West Madison St, was developed in 2016 and...
Rentvcom Overton Moore Properties has bought Concourse Tech Park, a 110,100-square-foot office and research & development building in San Jose, Calif, for $135 million, or $12262/sf The seller was not disclosed NKF brokered the deal The...
Dallas Business Journal TerraCap Management has bought the two-building Preston Park office complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Estero, Fla, investment manager purchased the 198,788-square-foot property, at 1800-1820 Preston Park Blvd,...
Dallas Morning News Tetrad Property Group has acquired a 120,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Omaha, Neb, company bought the two-story property, at 17330 Preston Road from Quadrant Investment Properties LLC of...
Austin Business Journal Mutual Insurance Group is buying Davenport 360, a 37,500-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas NAI Partners is brokering the deal for the buyer The sales price was not disclosed, but the five-story property recently...