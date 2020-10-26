Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Four Eleven Partners LLC has proposed developing a 180-acre mixed-use project in Atlanta The proposed project’s development site is on US Highway 411 and the Burnt Hickory Road Extension, west of Interstate 75...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Dallas Business Journal Mill Creek Residential is building a 280-unit residential project in Dallas The five-story property, dubbed Modera Trinity, is being planned for almost two acres along the banks of the Trinity River, on Beckley Avenue near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hoque Global and Lanoha Real Estate has proposed building a 40-story mixed-use property in downtown Dallas The building, which is being called NewPark, will be part of a larger development that is being built on a...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Arker Cos has filed plans to construct a 194-unit affordable-housing building in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY The 17-story building at 5123 Beach Channel Drive also will have 22,000 square feet of commercial...
Boston Business Journal Boston Development Group is planning a 450,000-square-foot office and laboratory complex in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Newton, Mass, company expects to break ground next year on the project’s first phase,...