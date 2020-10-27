Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 290-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The nine-story property, which will be called Novel Bay Center, has been proposed for a development site in the Bay Center office park...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired Cushman & Wakefield to find a developer to build a mixed-use project in that suburban Dallas town The property would be built on 18 acres at the southeast corner of Festival Way and Julian...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Four Eleven Partners LLC has proposed developing a 180-acre mixed-use project in Atlanta The proposed project’s development site is on US Highway 411 and the Burnt Hickory Road Extension, west of Interstate 75...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of AHP Management and The Carlyle Group has bought 13557 Steelecroft Parkway, a 36,096-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC, for $164 million, or about $45434/sf The seller was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Lightstone has paid $344 million, or about $8697/sf, for Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC A venture of Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital sold the building, at 7800...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...