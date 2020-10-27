Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty has bought a 140,800-square-foot industrial property at 12744 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, Calif, for $221 million, or $15696/sf The Los Angeles real estate investment company purchased the two-building property...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...
Dallas Business Journal The Lightstone Group has purchased the 47-acre industrial park at 4040 Forest Lane in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Fort Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the four-building property, which it had bought two years...
The volume of apartment property sales in New York City totaled $28 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's down 391 percent from the same time last year and is the lowest sales volume for the...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to pay $12 billion for Simply Self Storage, a company owned by a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc Simply Self Storage owns more than 120 facilities with about 8 million square feet in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of AHP Management and The Carlyle Group has bought 13557 Steelecroft Parkway, a 36,096-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC, for $164 million, or about $45434/sf The seller was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Lightstone has paid $344 million, or about $8697/sf, for Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC A venture of Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital sold the building, at 7800...