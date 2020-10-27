Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has provided $89 million of financing against the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel in midtown Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Ascott...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty has bought a 140,800-square-foot industrial property at 12744 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, Calif, for $221 million, or $15696/sf The Los Angeles real estate investment company purchased the two-building property...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...
Dallas Business Journal The Lightstone Group has purchased the 47-acre industrial park at 4040 Forest Lane in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Fort Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the four-building property, which it had bought two years...
A venture of Griffith Properties and Artemis Real Estate Partners has paid $72 million, or $31453/sf, for 20 Guest St, a 228,912-square-foot creative-office building in Boston The property, in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, next to the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $475 million of mortgage financing against the 244-unit Maitland City Centre apartment property in downtown Maitland, Fla, which is just north of Orlando, Fla Construction on the property, at 190...