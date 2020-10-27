Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has provided $89 million of financing against the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel in midtown Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Ascott...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Money360 has lined up a $250 million credit facility from Credit Suisse, giving it the wherewithal to continue lending The Ladera Ranch, Calif, alternative lender, which specializes in providing bridge financing against small to middle-market...
Knighthead Funding has provided $265 million of construction financing for the Cascade, a 113-unit residential condominium project in Austin, Texas The property, at 2500 Longview St in the West Campus area of the city’s downtown, is being...
MetLife has provided $275 million of financing against the 44-unit apartment property at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan, which allowed the building’s owner, a venture that includes Invictus Real Estate Partners of New...
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...