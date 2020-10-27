Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has provided $89 million of financing against the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel in midtown Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Ascott...
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $475 million of mortgage financing against the 244-unit Maitland City Centre apartment property in downtown Maitland, Fla, which is just north of Orlando, Fla Construction on the property, at 190...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Money360 has lined up a $250 million credit facility from Credit Suisse, giving it the wherewithal to continue lending The Ladera Ranch, Calif, alternative lender, which specializes in providing bridge financing against small to middle-market...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...