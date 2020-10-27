Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has provided $89 million of financing against the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel in midtown Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Ascott...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $475 million of mortgage financing against the 244-unit Maitland City Centre apartment property in downtown Maitland, Fla, which is just north of Orlando, Fla Construction on the property, at 190...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Money360 has lined up a $250 million credit facility from Credit Suisse, giving it the wherewithal to continue lending The Ladera Ranch, Calif, alternative lender, which specializes in providing bridge financing against small to middle-market...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...