Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 290-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The nine-story property, which will be called Novel Bay Center, has been proposed for a development site in the Bay Center office park...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust is planning to build a pair of industrial properties totaling up to 500,000 square feet in Pompano Beach, Fla The Chicago industrial REIT last year paid $198 million for the 194-acre...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...
Dallas Business Journal The Lightstone Group has purchased the 47-acre industrial park at 4040 Forest Lane in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Fort Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the four-building property, which it had bought two years...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Four Eleven Partners LLC has proposed developing a 180-acre mixed-use project in Atlanta The proposed project’s development site is on US Highway 411 and the Burnt Hickory Road Extension, west of Interstate 75...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of United Data Technologies has sold a 148,225-square-foot office property in Miramar, Fla, for $226 million, or about $15247/sf An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners bought the three-story property, on...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...