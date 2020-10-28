Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal JMB Group has purchased the 152-unit Connally Apartments in San Antonio Curtis Thigpen, an Austin, Texas, developer, sold the property, at 5300 NW Loop 410, for an undisclosed price NKF brokered the deal for the seller...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has bought The Park at Wurzbach, a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company purchased the property, at 4707 Wurzbach Road, from an affiliate of BHW Commercial Real...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 290-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The nine-story property, which will be called Novel Bay Center, has been proposed for a development site in the Bay Center office park...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust is planning to build a pair of industrial properties totaling up to 500,000 square feet in Pompano Beach, Fla The Chicago industrial REIT last year paid $198 million for the 194-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired Cushman & Wakefield to find a developer to build a mixed-use project in that suburban Dallas town The property would be built on 18 acres at the southeast corner of Festival Way and Julian...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...
Dallas Business Journal The Lightstone Group has purchased the 47-acre industrial park at 4040 Forest Lane in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Fort Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the four-building property, which it had bought two years...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...