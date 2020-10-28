Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...
San Antonio Business Journal JMB Group has purchased the 152-unit Connally Apartments in San Antonio Curtis Thigpen, an Austin, Texas, developer, sold the property, at 5300 NW Loop 410, for an undisclosed price NKF brokered the deal for the seller...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has bought The Park at Wurzbach, a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company purchased the property, at 4707 Wurzbach Road, from an affiliate of BHW Commercial Real...
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty has bought a 140,800-square-foot industrial property at 12744 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, Calif, for $221 million, or $15696/sf The Los Angeles real estate investment company purchased the two-building property...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...