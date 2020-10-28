Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $600 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 29 hotels with 7,015 rooms owned by Atrium Hotels has fallen delinquent The delinquency, highlighted by Kroll Bond Rating Agency in its latest CMBS Loan...
Multi-Housing News CentrePoint Properties has teamed with CenterSquare Investment Management to buy the 96-unit Point at Biscay townhomes in Aurora, Colo, for $375 million, or $390,625/unit The venture purchased the 20-building property, on 10 acres...
America First Multifamily Investors has provided $22 million of tax-free and taxable bond financing for the construction of Ocotillo Springs, a 75-unit affordable-housing complex in Brawley, Calif, near the border with Mexicali, Mexico America First...
Dallas Business Journal Heady Investments has scheduled a March 1 groundbreaking for the Allen Tech Hub, a 105,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story property is being built on a speculative basis at the...
San Antonio Business Journal JMB Group has purchased the 152-unit Connally Apartments in San Antonio Curtis Thigpen, an Austin, Texas, developer, sold the property, at 5300 NW Loop 410, for an undisclosed price NKF brokered the deal for the seller...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...