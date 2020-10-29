Log In or Subscribe to read more
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Diego Housing Commission has agreed to pay $1065 million for two hotels with 336 rooms in that city The nonprofit plans on using the properties to house homeless people in the area It is paying $67...
Rentvcom PMP Tech has bought a six-building office portfolio with a combined 136,100 square feet in Cupertino, Calif, for $98 million, or $72010/sf The Taipei, Taiwan, company purchased the portfolio from the Real Estate Trust at Silicon Valley...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...