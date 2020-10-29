Log In or Subscribe to read more
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Diego Housing Commission has agreed to pay $1065 million for two hotels with 336 rooms in that city The nonprofit plans on using the properties to house homeless people in the area It is paying $67...
Dallas CityBizList Destino, a 192-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been sold MBP Capital sold the complex, which sits on 11 acres at 2815 Osler Drive, and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...
Multi-Housing News CentrePoint Properties has teamed with CenterSquare Investment Management to buy the 96-unit Point at Biscay townhomes in Aurora, Colo, for $375 million, or $390,625/unit The venture purchased the 20-building property, on 10 acres...
San Antonio Business Journal JMB Group has purchased the 152-unit Connally Apartments in San Antonio Curtis Thigpen, an Austin, Texas, developer, sold the property, at 5300 NW Loop 410, for an undisclosed price NKF brokered the deal for the seller...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...