Log In or Subscribe to read more
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Diego Housing Commission has agreed to pay $1065 million for two hotels with 336 rooms in that city The nonprofit plans on using the properties to house homeless people in the area It is paying $67...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Rentvcom PMP Tech has bought a six-building office portfolio with a combined 136,100 square feet in Cupertino, Calif, for $98 million, or $72010/sf The Taipei, Taiwan, company purchased the portfolio from the Real Estate Trust at Silicon Valley...
Dallas CityBizList Destino, a 192-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been sold MBP Capital sold the complex, which sits on 11 acres at 2815 Osler Drive, and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Money360, which like other alternative lenders had pressed the "pause" button on its lending activity soon after the coronavirus pandemic struck, is once again quoting loans It's seeing robust demand from borrowers whose lenders might have stopped...
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...