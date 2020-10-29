Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...
Commercial Observer Home Depot plans on leasing 120,000 square feet of retail condominium space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan The home-improvement retailer will fill the space that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to vacate when its lease expires next...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Money360, which like other alternative lenders had pressed the "pause" button on its lending activity soon after the coronavirus pandemic struck, is once again quoting loans It's seeing robust demand from borrowers whose lenders might have stopped...
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $600 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 29 hotels with 7,015 rooms owned by Atrium Hotels has fallen delinquent The delinquency, highlighted by Kroll Bond Rating Agency in its latest CMBS Loan...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...
Commercial Observer LVMH has reached an agreement with Wharton Properties for the right to end its lease early at 747 Madison Ave in Manhattan The lease initially was set to expire in 2029 LVMH is the parent company of Givenchy, a luxury fashion...
Crain’s New York Business Mitchell Holdings is offering for sale the 98-room Luxe Life Hotel in Manhattan The New York company acquired the property, at 19 West 31st St, in 2015 for $385 million when it was known as the Herald Square Hotel It...