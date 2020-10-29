Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $113 million, or about $8201/sf, for the 137,785-square-foot industrial building at 3389 Catawba Industrial Place in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Catawba, NC Beacon Partners of Charlotte sold the...
A venture that includes SHVO and Deutsche Finance International has paid $650 million, or nearly $924/sf, for the 703,537-square-foot Transamerica Pyramid Center office complex in San Francisco It bought the property from Aegon NV, which had assumed...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Diego Housing Commission has agreed to pay $1065 million for two hotels with 336 rooms in that city The nonprofit plans on using the properties to house homeless people in the area It is paying $67...
Rentvcom PMP Tech has bought a six-building office portfolio with a combined 136,100 square feet in Cupertino, Calif, for $98 million, or $72010/sf The Taipei, Taiwan, company purchased the portfolio from the Real Estate Trust at Silicon Valley...
Dallas CityBizList Destino, a 192-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been sold MBP Capital sold the complex, which sits on 11 acres at 2815 Osler Drive, and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...