Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $113 million, or about $8201/sf, for the 137,785-square-foot industrial building at 3389 Catawba Industrial Place in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Catawba, NC Beacon Partners of Charlotte sold the...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...
Charlotte Business Journal IMT Residential has acquired the 397-unit District South Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $892 million, or about $224,685/unit The Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor bought the four-story property, at 12600 District South...
Triangle Business Journal Sandhurst Apartment Management has paid $158 million, or about $116,176/unit, for the Flats on 7th, a 136-unit apartment property in Garner, NC Eller Capital Partners sold the complex, which it had bought three years ago...
Dallas Business Journal Heady Investments has scheduled a March 1 groundbreaking for the Allen Tech Hub, a 105,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story property is being built on a speculative basis at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 290-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The nine-story property, which will be called Novel Bay Center, has been proposed for a development site in the Bay Center office park...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust is planning to build a pair of industrial properties totaling up to 500,000 square feet in Pompano Beach, Fla The Chicago industrial REIT last year paid $198 million for the 194-acre...