Chicago Tribune Normandy Real Estate Partners has bought the 575,000-square-foot office building at 110 North Carpenter St in Chicago for $412 million, or $71652/sf The investment management unit of Columbia Property Trust purchased the nine-story...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boyd Watterson has paid $325 million, or $449/sf, for the 723,667-square-foot Patriots Park office property in Reston, Va, some 25 miles west of Washington, DC The Cleveland investment company bought the...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $113 million, or about $8201/sf, for the 137,785-square-foot industrial building at 3389 Catawba Industrial Place in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Catawba, NC Beacon Partners of Charlotte sold the...
A venture that includes SHVO and Deutsche Finance International has paid $650 million, or nearly $924/sf, for the 703,537-square-foot Transamerica Pyramid Center office complex in San Francisco It bought the property from Aegon NV, which had assumed...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Diego Housing Commission has agreed to pay $1065 million for two hotels with 336 rooms in that city The nonprofit plans on using the properties to house homeless people in the area It is paying $67...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Rentvcom PMP Tech has bought a six-building office portfolio with a combined 136,100 square feet in Cupertino, Calif, for $98 million, or $72010/sf The Taipei, Taiwan, company purchased the portfolio from the Real Estate Trust at Silicon Valley...