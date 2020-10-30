Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Fenway Sports Group, WS Development and the D’Angelo family is planning residential and office buildings in a site near Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox professional baseball team The...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Commercial Observer Home Depot plans on leasing 120,000 square feet of retail condominium space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan The home-improvement retailer will fill the space that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to vacate when its lease expires next...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...
Commercial Observer LVMH has reached an agreement with Wharton Properties for the right to end its lease early at 747 Madison Ave in Manhattan The lease initially was set to expire in 2029 LVMH is the parent company of Givenchy, a luxury fashion...
Crain’s New York Business Mitchell Holdings is offering for sale the 98-room Luxe Life Hotel in Manhattan The New York company acquired the property, at 19 West 31st St, in 2015 for $385 million when it was known as the Herald Square Hotel It...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...