Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has paid $54 million, or $495,413/unit, for the 109-unit Avalon Towers apartment property in Long Beach, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, on Long...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has sold its final three properties in New Jersey, with a combined 721,972 square feet, for $130 million, or $180/sf The portfolio consists of the 125,239-sf building at 600...
EOS Investors LLC has completed its $100 million, or nearly $862,100/room, for the 116-suite L’Ermitage Beverly Hills The New York investor, led by Jonathan Wang, who previously was with Northwood Investors, bought the property from the US...
Chicago Tribune Normandy Real Estate Partners has bought the 575,000-square-foot office building at 110 North Carpenter St in Chicago for $412 million, or $71652/sf The investment management unit of Columbia Property Trust purchased the nine-story...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 215-unit Artessa apartments at 7600 Ambergate Pl in Riverside, Calif, for $58 million, or $269,767/unit The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the complex from Bridge Investment Group and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boyd Watterson has paid $325 million, or $449/sf, for the 723,667-square-foot Patriots Park office property in Reston, Va, some 25 miles west of Washington, DC The Cleveland investment company bought the...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $113 million, or about $8201/sf, for the 137,785-square-foot industrial building at 3389 Catawba Industrial Place in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Catawba, NC Beacon Partners of Charlotte sold the...
A venture that includes SHVO and Deutsche Finance International has paid $650 million, or nearly $924/sf, for the 703,537-square-foot Transamerica Pyramid Center office complex in San Francisco It bought the property from Aegon NV, which had assumed...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $26 million of financing to help fund Lightstone Group’s acquisition of Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC As reported, the New York company...