Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 215-unit Artessa apartments at 7600 Ambergate Pl in Riverside, Calif, for $58 million, or $269,767/unit The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the complex from Bridge Investment Group and...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Money360, which like other alternative lenders had pressed the "pause" button on its lending activity soon after the coronavirus pandemic struck, is once again quoting loans It's seeing robust demand from borrowers whose lenders might have stopped...
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $600 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 29 hotels with 7,015 rooms owned by Atrium Hotels has fallen delinquent The delinquency, highlighted by Kroll Bond Rating Agency in its latest CMBS Loan...
America First Multifamily Investors has provided $22 million of tax-free and taxable bond financing for the construction of Ocotillo Springs, a 75-unit affordable-housing complex in Brawley, Calif, near the border with Mexicali, Mexico America First...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has bought The Park at Wurzbach, a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company purchased the property, at 4707 Wurzbach Road, from an affiliate of BHW Commercial Real...