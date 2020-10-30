Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Real Estate Times Polar Beverages has signed a lease to fully occupy the 98,782-square-foot industrial building at 53 Millbrook St in Worcester, Mass The property sits on a 47-acre site at the intersection of interstates 190 and 290 Polar...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment property in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 22 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The complex is being built on the site of the former Golden Lantern Mobile Home Park, at 7950...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Commercial Observer Home Depot plans on leasing 120,000 square feet of retail condominium space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan The home-improvement retailer will fill the space that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to vacate when its lease expires next...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...