Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Sterling Group has paid $39 million, or $116,071/unit, for the 336-unit Elements of Madison apartment property in Madison, Ala, some 12 miles west of Huntsville, Ala The Mishawaka, Ind, investment firm...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blue Lake Capital has bought Element 41, a 494-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $80 million, or about $161,943/sf Oak Residential Partners sold the property, which it had bought in 2017...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Bell Partners of Greensboro, NC, has paid $9425 million for a pair of apartment properties in Boca Raton, Fla A venture of Mainstreet Capital Partners and New Century Cos sold a 180-unit property at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Treo Group has sold a 150,351-square-foot warehouse at 1100 East 41st St in Hialeah, Fla, for $105 million, or about $6984/sf Garcia Hialeah LLC was the buyer The property was built on a 59-acre site in...
South Florida Business Journal Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of PGIM Real Estate and Bridge...
REBusiness Online A&C Ventures Inc has bought the 276-unit Watermark at Tiffany Springs Apartments in Kansas City, Mo, for $60 million, or $217,391/unit The Sonoma, Calif, private investment company purchased the property from Thompson Thrift...
Multi-Housing News GW Williams Co has partnered with First American Exchange to buy The Bond, a 139-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash, for $66 million, or $474,820/unit The venture purchased the two-building complex, at 6180 East Lake...
TerraCap Management has paid $287 million, or nearly $15950/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot Denver Tech Center Collection office complex in the Denver area The Estero, Fla, investment manager bought the two-building property, at 4949 South Syracuse...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has paid $54 million, or $495,413/unit, for the 109-unit Avalon Towers apartment property in Long Beach, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, on Long...