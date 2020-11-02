Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Sterling Group has paid $39 million, or $116,071/unit, for the 336-unit Elements of Madison apartment property in Madison, Ala, some 12 miles west of Huntsville, Ala The Mishawaka, Ind, investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Bell Partners of Greensboro, NC, has paid $9425 million for a pair of apartment properties in Boca Raton, Fla A venture of Mainstreet Capital Partners and New Century Cos sold a 180-unit property at...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with a total of 94 units in Broward County, Fla, for $13 million, or about $138,298/unit An affiliate of Ram Wilton of Miami bought the properties in a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Treo Group has sold a 150,351-square-foot warehouse at 1100 East 41st St in Hialeah, Fla, for $105 million, or about $6984/sf Garcia Hialeah LLC was the buyer The property was built on a 59-acre site in...
South Florida Business Journal Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of PGIM Real Estate and Bridge...
REBusiness Online A&C Ventures Inc has bought the 276-unit Watermark at Tiffany Springs Apartments in Kansas City, Mo, for $60 million, or $217,391/unit The Sonoma, Calif, private investment company purchased the property from Thompson Thrift...
Multi-Housing News GW Williams Co has partnered with First American Exchange to buy The Bond, a 139-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash, for $66 million, or $474,820/unit The venture purchased the two-building complex, at 6180 East Lake...
TerraCap Management has paid $287 million, or nearly $15950/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot Denver Tech Center Collection office complex in the Denver area The Estero, Fla, investment manager bought the two-building property, at 4949 South Syracuse...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has paid $54 million, or $495,413/unit, for the 109-unit Avalon Towers apartment property in Long Beach, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, on Long...