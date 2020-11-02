Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...
DivcoWest has completed raising capital for its latest fund, DivcoWest Fund VI, after having reached its hard cap of $225 billion of equity commitments The fund, which the San Francisco investment manager had launched a year ago, is its largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital-raising for real estate investment funds declined to $207 billion during the third quarter, according to Preqin, from $454 billion in the second quarter It marks the lowest quarterly volume in at...
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
Timberland Partners so far has raised $62 million of a targeted $100 million of equity commitments for its seventh investment fund, Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VII The vehicle, which is pursuing properties in the Midwest and Southeastern...