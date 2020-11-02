Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News GW Williams Co has partnered with First American Exchange to buy The Bond, a 139-unit apartment property in Redmond, Wash, for $66 million, or $474,820/unit The venture purchased the two-building complex, at 6180 East Lake...
TerraCap Management has paid $287 million, or nearly $15950/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot Denver Tech Center Collection office complex in the Denver area The Estero, Fla, investment manager bought the two-building property, at 4949 South Syracuse...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC has paid $54 million, or $495,413/unit, for the 109-unit Avalon Towers apartment property in Long Beach, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, on Long...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has sold its final three properties in New Jersey, with a combined 721,972 square feet, for $130 million, or $180/sf The portfolio consists of the 125,239-sf building at 600...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies has hired Michael DiSimone, a 15-year property acquisitions veteran, as its director of acquisitions as it launches an effort to broaden its geographical reach The Los Angeles investor, which historically has...
EOS Investors LLC has completed its $100 million, or nearly $862,100/room, for the 116-suite L’Ermitage Beverly Hills The New York investor, led by Jonathan Wang, who previously was with Northwood Investors, bought the property from the US...
Chicago Tribune Normandy Real Estate Partners has bought the 575,000-square-foot office building at 110 North Carpenter St in Chicago for $412 million, or $71652/sf The investment management unit of Columbia Property Trust purchased the nine-story...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 215-unit Artessa apartments at 7600 Ambergate Pl in Riverside, Calif, for $58 million, or $269,767/unit The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the complex from Bridge Investment Group and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boyd Watterson has paid $325 million, or $449/sf, for the 723,667-square-foot Patriots Park office property in Reston, Va, some 25 miles west of Washington, DC The Cleveland investment company bought the...