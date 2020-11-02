Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Commercial Observer Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 311,796 square feet of industrial space at 280 Richards St in Brooklyn, NY CBRE brokered the lease, which is for 20 years The online retail giant will take its space at the Red Hoek Point...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...
Boston Real Estate Times Polar Beverages has signed a lease to fully occupy the 98,782-square-foot industrial building at 53 Millbrook St in Worcester, Mass The property sits on a 47-acre site at the intersection of interstates 190 and 290 Polar...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Commercial Observer Home Depot plans on leasing 120,000 square feet of retail condominium space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan The home-improvement retailer will fill the space that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to vacate when its lease expires next...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...