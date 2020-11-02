Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $373 million of financing for the construction of a 112-unit apartment property in Los Angeles’ Elysian Valley neighborhood The property will be comprised of four adjacent three-story buildings on Allesandro...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 215-unit Artessa apartments at 7600 Ambergate Pl in Riverside, Calif, for $58 million, or $269,767/unit The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the complex from Bridge Investment Group and...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has transferred to its lenders 13 hotels with 2,127 rooms that backed $4051 million of debt during the third quarter The Dallas REIT expects to give up more properties, as they continue to face challenges as a result of...
Money360, which like other alternative lenders had pressed the "pause" button on its lending activity soon after the coronavirus pandemic struck, is once again quoting loans It's seeing robust demand from borrowers whose lenders might have stopped...
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...