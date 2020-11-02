Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blue Lake Capital has bought Element 41, a 494-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $80 million, or about $161,943/sf Oak Residential Partners sold the property, which it had bought in 2017...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Bell Partners of Greensboro, NC, has paid $9425 million for a pair of apartment properties in Boca Raton, Fla A venture of Mainstreet Capital Partners and New Century Cos sold a 180-unit property at...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with a total of 94 units in Broward County, Fla, for $13 million, or about $138,298/unit An affiliate of Ram Wilton of Miami bought the properties in a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Treo Group has sold a 150,351-square-foot warehouse at 1100 East 41st St in Hialeah, Fla, for $105 million, or about $6984/sf Garcia Hialeah LLC was the buyer The property was built on a 59-acre site in...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Fenway Sports Group, WS Development and the D’Angelo family is planning residential and office buildings in a site near Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox professional baseball team The...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $113 million, or about $8201/sf, for the 137,785-square-foot industrial building at 3389 Catawba Industrial Place in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Catawba, NC Beacon Partners of Charlotte sold the...