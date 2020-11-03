Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment project in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 19 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $92 million for the property’s 20-acre...
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
South Florida Business Journal Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of PGIM Real Estate and Bridge...
Dallas Business Journal Lennox Industries has renewed its lease for 252,187 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the property, at 2051 McKenzie Drive, and was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...