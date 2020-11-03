Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of NSP Ventures Corp is offering for sale the 362,830-square-foot Judiciary Center office building in Washington, DC Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the property at 555 Fourth St NW The US...
Dallas Business Journal Lennox Industries has renewed its lease for 252,187 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the property, at 2051 McKenzie Drive, and was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...
Dallas CityBizList Destino, a 192-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been sold MBP Capital sold the complex, which sits on 11 acres at 2815 Osler Drive, and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...