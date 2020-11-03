Log In or Subscribe to read more
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $555 million, or $124,161/unit, for the 447-unit Eagle Crest apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The New York real estate investment firm bought the complex...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Rentvcom Lane Partners has bought the 313,700-square-foot Fujitsu Campus office complex in Sunnyvale, Calif, for $104 million, or $33153/sf The Menlo Park, Calif, real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, which sits on 26...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Orlando Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $20 million, or about $15625/sf, for 222 South Orange Ave, a 128,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla, The Atlanta REIT purchased the 10-story property from...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen Global Investments has paid $272 million, or about $7771/sf, for a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 35 million square feet in the southeastern United States A venture of McCraney Property Co of...