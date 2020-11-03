Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Orlando Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $20 million, or about $15625/sf, for 222 South Orange Ave, a 128,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla, The Atlanta REIT purchased the 10-story property from...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen Global Investments has paid $272 million, or about $7771/sf, for a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 35 million square feet in the southeastern United States A venture of McCraney Property Co of...
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blue Lake Capital has bought Element 41, a 494-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $80 million, or about $161,943/sf Oak Residential Partners sold the property, which it had bought in 2017...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Bell Partners of Greensboro, NC, has paid $9425 million for a pair of apartment properties in Boca Raton, Fla A venture of Mainstreet Capital Partners and New Century Cos sold a 180-unit property at...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with a total of 94 units in Broward County, Fla, for $13 million, or about $138,298/unit An affiliate of Ram Wilton of Miami bought the properties in a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Treo Group has sold a 150,351-square-foot warehouse at 1100 East 41st St in Hialeah, Fla, for $105 million, or about $6984/sf Garcia Hialeah LLC was the buyer The property was built on a 59-acre site in...