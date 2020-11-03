Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Rentvcom Lane Partners has bought the 313,700-square-foot Fujitsu Campus office complex in Sunnyvale, Calif, for $104 million, or $33153/sf The Menlo Park, Calif, real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, which sits on 26...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment project in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 19 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $92 million for the property’s 20-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen Global Investments has paid $272 million, or about $7771/sf, for a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 35 million square feet in the southeastern United States A venture of McCraney Property Co of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Sterling Group has paid $39 million, or $116,071/unit, for the 336-unit Elements of Madison apartment property in Madison, Ala, some 12 miles west of Huntsville, Ala The Mishawaka, Ind, investment firm...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blue Lake Capital has bought Element 41, a 494-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $80 million, or about $161,943/sf Oak Residential Partners sold the property, which it had bought in 2017...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Bell Partners of Greensboro, NC, has paid $9425 million for a pair of apartment properties in Boca Raton, Fla A venture of Mainstreet Capital Partners and New Century Cos sold a 180-unit property at...
South Florida Business Journal Maven Real Estate has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with a total of 94 units in Broward County, Fla, for $13 million, or about $138,298/unit An affiliate of Ram Wilton of Miami bought the properties in a...