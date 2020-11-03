Log In or Subscribe to read more
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Rentvcom Lane Partners has bought the 313,700-square-foot Fujitsu Campus office complex in Sunnyvale, Calif, for $104 million, or $33153/sf The Menlo Park, Calif, real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, which sits on 26...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Orlando Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $20 million, or about $15625/sf, for 222 South Orange Ave, a 128,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla, The Atlanta REIT purchased the 10-story property from...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen Global Investments has paid $272 million, or about $7771/sf, for a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 35 million square feet in the southeastern United States A venture of McCraney Property Co of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Sterling Group has paid $39 million, or $116,071/unit, for the 336-unit Elements of Madison apartment property in Madison, Ala, some 12 miles west of Huntsville, Ala The Mishawaka, Ind, investment firm...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blue Lake Capital has bought Element 41, a 494-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $80 million, or about $161,943/sf Oak Residential Partners sold the property, which it had bought in 2017...