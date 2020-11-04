Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has purchased View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed The property, which opened two years ago at 1852 North Eastside...
Dallas Business Journal Exeter Property Group has purchased a 796,566-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the vacant industrial building, at 2601 Petty Place, from Scannell Properties of...
Rentvcom IDEAL Capital Group has sold the 237-unit Oak View Apartments in Visalia, Calif, for $425 million, or $179,324/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller The buyer was not identified The 48-building property, which sits on 1646 acres...
Multi-Housing News Summit Communities has bought the 230-unit Highland Way Apartments in Northglenn, Colo, for $406 million, or $176,521/unit The Denver real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 11310 Melody Drive, from Avanti...
Liberty Properties LLC has paid $50 million, or just more than $21551/sf, for the 232,000-square-foot office building at 44 Whippany Road in Morristown, NJ The affiliate of Opal Holdings of New York bought the three-story building, roughly 35 miles...
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $555 million, or $124,161/unit, for the 447-unit Eagle Crest apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The New York real estate investment firm bought the complex...